The Chinese central bank injects about $25.42 billion into the financial system

Today, the People’s Bank of China, the “central bank”, continued to inject money into the financial system through open market operations.

The bank said it conducted seven-day reverse repo transactions worth 182 billion yuan (about 25.42 billion U.S. dollars) at an interest rate of 2 percent.

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, the move aims to maintain reasonable and ample cash liquidity in the banking system, according to the central bank.

Reverse repo operations, known as a “reverse repo”, are operations in which the central bank buys securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back to them in the future.