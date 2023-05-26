The conclusion of the Gulf food and agricultural standards meetings

Yesterday, the thirty-fourth meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Food and Agricultural Standards, hosted by the Qatar General Organization for Standardization and Standardization, was concluded, and lasted for two days, in cooperation with the GCC Standardization Organization.

Engineer Jabr Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director of Standards and Metrology Department at the Authority and Chairman of the Committee, explained that the meeting discussed over the course of four sessions during two days important issues related to food and agricultural standards for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, indicating that the meeting represented a valuable opportunity to discuss the challenges facing this important and vital sector in GCC countries.

He added that the meeting also discussed a number of topics related to food and agricultural specifications, the most important of which are the electronic systems for new and updated specifications, and the electronic system for a glossary of technical terms in Arabic and English on the Gulf Standardization Organization website, within the electronic services package provided by the authority, and discussing the level of implementation of plan projects. The Committee for 2023, projects from previous plans, and the participation of member states in activities and international committees corresponding to the work and activities of the Committee.

Engineer Jabr Al-Nuaimi expressed his happiness that the meeting was an opportunity for cooperation and exchange of ideas and opinions among the members of the committee to work on improving the standards applied in the food and agricultural standards sector, and that the discussions were effective and fruitful, which made the meeting a success.

It is worth noting that the agenda of the meeting included discussing the draft update of the technical regulations for energy drinks GSO1926 and reviewed decisions and recommendations for topics related to the work of the committee issued by the General Committee for Standards (38) and the Technical Council (54) and topics referred by the Gulf Standardization Organization, and other important topics .