The consumer price index in the country increased by 2.61% last May, on an annual basis, compared to the same month of the year 2022, to reach 105.82 points, while it increased on a monthly basis by 0.22%, compared to the previous month (April 2023).

The index, which measures inflation, includes 12 main groups of consumer goods, under which 737 goods and services fall, and is calculated on the base year of 2018, according to the results calculated from the data of the Household Income Expenditure Survey 2017-2018.

The annual increase in the index is due to the increase in the prices of eight groups, which are the entertainment and culture group by 9%, followed by the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 6.7%, the education group by 4.06%, the furniture and home appliances group by 2.27%, and the clothing and shoes group by 2.27%. 1.86%, the health group by 1.41%, the transportation group by 1.12%, and the restaurants and hotels group by 0.12%.

As for the decreases, they occurred in the Communications group by 4.04%, followed by the Food and Beverages group by 1.49%, then the Other Goods and Services group by 0.75%, and there was no change in the Tobacco group.

With regard to the monthly change of the index compared to the previous month, April 2023, the data indicated an increase in six groups, which are the entertainment and culture group by 1.40%, followed by the restaurants and hotels group by 0.53%, the transport group by 0.51%, and the furniture and home appliances group by 0.37%. And the group of other goods and services by 0.12%, and the group of food and beverages by 0.10%.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the groups of clothing and shoes, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other types of fuel by 0.51% and 0.46%, respectively, while there was no change in the groups of tobacco, health, communications, and education.

And when calculating the consumer price index for the month of May 2023, after excluding the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, it reached the point 107.88, recording an increase of 0.38%, compared to the previous month (April 2023), and an increase of 1.67%, compared to the corresponding month. in 2022.