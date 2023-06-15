The consumer price index stabilized in May

The Planning and Statistics Authority issued the consumer price index for May 2023. The index reached 105.82 points, recording an increase of 0.22% compared to the previous month, April 2023, and an increase of 2.61% compared to the corresponding month (May) of 2022.

When comparing the main components of the index for the month of May 2023 with the previous month, April 2023 (the monthly change), it becomes clear that there is an increase in six groups, a decrease in two groups, and the stability of the number in four other groups.

As for the increase, it occurred in the entertainment and culture group by 1.40%, followed by the restaurants and hotels group by 0.53%, the transportation group by 0.51%, the furniture and home appliances group by 0.37%, the other goods and services group by 0.12%, and the food and beverage group by 0.10%.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the groups of clothing and shoes, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other types of fuel by 0.51% and 0.46%, respectively, while there was no change in the groups of tobacco, health, communications, and education.

When comparing the month of May 2023 with the corresponding month in 2022 (annual change), it was found that there was an increase in the general index by 2.61%, which resulted from the increase in eight groups: the entertainment and culture group by 9.00%, followed by the housing, water, electricity and gas group. And other fuels by 6.70%, the education group by 4.06%, the furniture and home appliances group by 2.27%, the clothing and shoes group by 1.86%, the health group by 1.41%, the transportation group by 1.12%, and the restaurants and hotels group by 0.12%.

The indices for the rest of the basket groups showed a decrease, as the communications group recorded 4.04%, followed by the food and beverages group by 1.49%, the other goods and services group by 0.75%, and there was no change in the tobacco group.

And when calculating the consumer price index for the month of May 2023, after excluding the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, it reached the point 107.88, recording an increase of 0.38% compared to the previous month (April 2023), and an increase of 1.67% compared to the corresponding month in year 2022,