The country’s consumer price index decreased by 0.10% last June

The consumer price index in the country decreased by 0.10% last June compared to May 2023, to reach 105.71 points, while it increased by 2.49%, on an annual basis, compared to June 2022.

The index, which measures inflation, includes 12 main groups of consumer goods, under which 737 goods and services fall.

A statement by the Planning and Statistics Authority stated that the annual increase in the index is due to the increase in the prices of nine groups, which are the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group by 5.88%, followed by the entertainment and culture group by 5.58%, the education group by 4.06%, and the furniture and home appliances group by 5.88%. 2.30%, the clothing and shoes group by 2.06%, the transportation group by 1.72%, the health group by 1.41%, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.45%, and the other goods and services group by 0.14%.

As for the decreases, they occurred in the communication group by 4.04%, and the food and beverage group by 0.01%, and there was no change in the tobacco group.

With regard to the monthly change of the index compared to the previous month, May 2023, the data indicated a decrease in four groups, namely the clothing and footwear group by 2.06%, followed by the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group by 0.77%, the entertainment and culture group by 0.70%, and the group of Other goods and services by 0.51%.

On the other hand, there was a rise in the food and beverages group by 1.33%, followed by the transportation group by 0.53%, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.07%, and the furniture and home appliances group by 0.03%, while there was no change in the tobacco, health, communications, and education groups.

And when calculating the consumer price index for the month of June 2023, after excluding the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, it reached the point 107.94, recording an increase of 0.06%, compared to the previous month (May 2023), and an increase of 1.70% compared to the corresponding month in 2022.