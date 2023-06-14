The decline in the dollar due to expectations to stop raising interest rates

The dollar declined slightly today, near its lowest level in three weeks against the euro, and near its lowest level in a month against the pound sterling. He is expected to make his decision later in the day.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in six and a half months.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the currency against a basket of six competing currencies, including the euro and sterling, settled at 103.30 in Asian trading.

The euro did not witness a significant change and recorded 1.07885, after reaching a high level of $1.08235 yesterday, “Tuesday”.

The British pound also settled to a large extent at $ 1.2607, after rising 0.8% in the previous session, to reach the highest level since May 11, at $ 1.2625.

The dollar fell 0.09% against the Japanese yen, recording 140.11.. and rose to the highest level since the fifth of June, yesterday, “Tuesday”, recording 140.31.

The Australian dollar rose to $0.6772, after reaching its highest level since May 10, yesterday, “Tuesday,” at $0.6807.

The yuan earlier touched 7.1785 against the dollar in foreign trading for the first time since November 29, but it did not witness a significant change in mid-day trading, and it recorded 7.1707.