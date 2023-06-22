The dollar is close to its lowest level in a month at 102.09 points

Today, the dollar index approached its lowest level in a month against a basket of currencies, as the index settled in the latest trading at 102.09 points, after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) before Congress yesterday, about raising interest rates this year. .

The euro rose to its highest level in more than a month at 1.0995 against the dollar..while the pound sterling fell 0.1% to 1.2755 against the dollar..and the dollar fell 0.05% to 141.81 against the yen..as for the Chinese yuan, it was stable and recorded in the latest transactions 7.1823 against the dollar.

The Australian dollar fell 0.51% to 0.6762 against the dollar, and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.2% to 0.6190 against the US currency.