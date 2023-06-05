The dollar is consolidating on the expectation that US interest rates will continue to rise for a longer period

The dollar held firm against other major currencies in Asian trading today, after a strong jobs report in the United States reinforced dealers’ expectations that interest rates will continue to rise for a longer period.

The dollar increased 0.04 against the Japanese currency, to 140.01 yen, amid a rise in US Treasury yields for ten years, by more than three basis points, to 3.727% in Tokyo. The euro fell 0.08% to $1.06995. The Australian dollar settled at $0.6606.

The dollar rose 0.17 against the yuan to 7.1202 yuan in foreign trading. The Turkish lira fell to 21.14 per dollar, close to a record low it reached last week at 21.80 lira per dollar.