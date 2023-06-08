The dollar is falling amid expectations of a US rate hike

The dollar fell broadly in early Asian trade today, although it got some support from rising US Treasury yields, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again, even if it refrains from doing so next week.

The US dollar index fell slightly to 104.02, but it was not far from the two-month high it reached last week, with US Treasury yields rising. While the Canadian dollar settled in its latest transactions at 1.3365 per dollar.. while the pound sterling rose 0.08% to 1.2449 dollars, and the euro rose 0.08% also to 1.0707 dollars.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.21% to 139.85..the Chinese yuan settled at 7.1469 per dollar..while the Australian dollar rose 0.18% to $0.6665..while its New Zealand counterpart rose 0.22% to $0.6050..and the Turkish lira fell to a record low of $0.6050. 23.39 per dollar.