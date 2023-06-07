The dollar is fluctuating amid anticipation of the US Central Bank’s decision on interest rates

The dollar fluctuated today, amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates at its meeting next week, however, the movements remained in a narrow range amid dealers’ focus on whether there is an end to monetary tightening around the world.

The Australian dollar peaked at $0.6690 in early Asian trade. The Canadian dollar rose to near a one-month high of $1.3388 against the dollar.

The pound sterling rose against the dollar by 0.05 percent to 1.2429 dollars, and the Japanese yen increased by almost 0.2 to 139.32 against the dollar.. while the euro fell 0.08 percent to 1.0685 dollars.

Financial markets widely expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, however some expect it to resume rate hikes later this year.