The dollar is recovering its losses and the yuan is declining in trading

The dollar recovered its losses today, after falling after data showed that jobs in the United States recorded the lowest growth in two and a half years, while disappointing inflation figures in China affected the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The dollar rose in Asian trading after falling about 1 percent against a basket of currencies last Friday, following the release of the data, and recorded the largest increase against the Japanese yen.

The dollar rose in the latest trading 0.53% to 142.98 yen, after falling almost 1.3% against the Japanese currency on Friday, with the decline in US Treasury yields.

The pound sterling recorded in its latest trading at $ 1.2809, after jumping to its highest level in more than a year at $ 1.2850 on Friday, while the euro fell 0.14% to $ 1.0953.

The Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.66655, and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.45% to $0.6181.

The yuan fell in foreign transactions by about 0.1% to 7.2411 yuan per dollar, and in transactions within China it decreased by approximately 0.2% to 7.2340 yuan per dollar.