The dollar is retreating from its highest level in two months

The dollar retreated from its highest level in two months today, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) will stop raising interest rates this month.

The euro fell against the dollar 0.07% to 1.0681 dollars, while the sterling fell 0.01% to 1.24395 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.13% to 104.28, but it retreated from its highest level in more than two months, which it reached in the previous session.

The Japanese yen fell by nearly 0.2% to 139.59 against the dollar, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.18% to 0.6010 US dollars.

And the Chinese yuan recorded 7.1184 against the dollar in the latest trading in foreign exchange, away from the lowest level in six months recorded in the previous session.