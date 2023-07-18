Meqdam Holding Group announced the end of the subscription rights trading period, which extended from July 4 to July 17, as the volume of trading during this period reached 1,323,502 rights, with a total value of 3,140,144 riyals. Subscription rights 2,373 Qatari riyals.

The average share price of Muqdam during this period was 4.997 riyals, an increase of 2.624 riyals over the average right price, and this increase approximates the subscription price of 2.51 riyals.

The company added that the subscription period, as planned and disclosed, will start on the morning of Tuesday, July 25, and end on Monday, corresponding to August 7, so that the subscription period will be (10) working days. Note that the company is currently coordinating with the Qatar Central Securities Depository Company to issue the final statement of rights holders.

It is new to mention that the Board of Directors will disclose the semi-annual financial statements on July 22, three days before the subscription date, with the aim of enabling rights holders to subscribe based on the latest financial statements.