The Extraordinary General Assembly of “Investment Holding” approves the issuance of 50% of its capital

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the Investment Holding Group approved the issuance of 50% of its capital as follows:

10% of subscription rights and 40% of private placement and/or public subscription, provided that each of them is issued through one tranche or several tranches, within a year from the date of this assembly.

It is worth noting that “Istithmar Holding” is a Qatari public shareholding company with a capital of 3,404,037,500 Qatari riyals.

For more information, you can visit: