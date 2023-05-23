The eyes of the world turn to the Qatar Economic Forum

Today, the eyes of the world are turning to Doha, which has become a destination for decision-makers in the world, as the “Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg” is launching in its third edition under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, which brings together more than 1,000 of the Leaders of countries, heads of international companies, global decision makers, and global business leaders from May 23 to 25, 2023.

Under the title “A New Story of Global Growth”, the forum explores many regional and global issues, foremost of which is inflation, in addition to investment in emerging markets, trade and sports, economic interdependence in the Gulf and other economic and social issues.

It also reviews the latest trends in the finance, energy, healthcare and technology sectors, and examines their potential to drive future growth.

The first day of the forum witnesses a discussion of a number of important political and economic issues with the participation of HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, and David L Calhoun, President and CEO of Boeing; Xu Qiu, CEO of TikTok; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; His Excellency, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame; and Stephen T. Mnuchin, Seventy-seventh Secretary of the Treasury of the United States of America; and Peter Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockchain.com, along with other international dignitaries.

In his interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, stresses the importance of the forum in enhancing Qatar’s reputation as a leading global center for business and economy, especially after its historic hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its success in developing the infrastructure and legislative .

The forum is an opportunity to promote the Qatari economy globally, by highlighting the incentives and facilities it provides that contribute to attracting more investments and business to the country, as well as increasing confidence in the Qatari economy, which leads to stimulating and accelerating economic growth.

In turn, Dr. Abdulbaset Ahmed Al Shaibi, CEO of Qatar International Islamic Bank, stresses the importance of the axes that will be addressed by the Qatar Economic Forum, especially those related to the role of banks and the banking system in financing economies, especially in light of the changes the world is witnessing today, on top of which is inflation, in addition to the new economic alliances. .

He added that the banking sector reflects the economic situation in any country, as it is a mirror of the economy in general, and its return and impact goes beyond the local markets to reach the foreign markets, as it enhances the confidence of international investors and their positive view of the national economy, and internally the strength of the banking sector predicts the strength of the macro economy, and this It is reflected in the increase of social stability and the growth of various positive indicators.

Considered d. Al-Shaibi said that the role of the banking sector is central in supporting development, and it is one of the decisive factors that, by virtue of its strength and solidity, gives the Qatari economy a great impetus that is evident in the growth figures achieved by various economic sectors, and in increasing the factors of confidence and attractiveness of the Qatari economy.