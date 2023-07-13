The first bank to provide the service in Qatar.. QNB launches a comprehensive automatic teller machine

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched a new and advanced self-service machine in cooperation with NCR, a leading global company in the field of electronic channel services.

The new Automated Teller Machine (ATM), which is available at QNB’s branch in Place Vendôme, is considered a turning point in the banking sector, providing customers with unparalleled convenience and flexibility to manage all their banking needs. With this machine, customers can perform a range of services, including cash withdrawals, check deposits, check book printing, card printing, and interactive teller services. The interactive teller feature allows customers to communicate with a remote teller via video chat, where they can complete a range of banking transactions, including cash deposit, check deposit, cash withdrawal and money transfer.

The device is designed to provide a fast and smooth banking experience, with an easy-to-use interface that enables customers to carry out their transactions with ease. The self-contained device also features the latest protection and security technologies to conduct all transactions in a safe and sound manner.

Mr. Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Vice President – Retail Banking at QNB Group, said: “We are pleased to be the first bank in Qatar to launch the new ATM, which is an important step in our efforts to provide our customers with the best possible banking experience.” He added, “The all-in-one self-service machine offers customers a wide range of services in one place. We are confident that it will provide a real addition to our branch network and help us continue to meet and develop the ongoing needs of our customers.”

QNB is committed to investing in innovative solutions that help streamline banking operations and provide customers with the flexibility and convenience they need in a rapidly changing world.

QNB Group is currently ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa. The group is present through its branches and subsidiaries in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world, as it provides the latest banking services and products to its customers. The group has more than 29,000 employees across 900 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network of more than 4,900 ATMs.