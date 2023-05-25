The Forum is a global platform for dialogue and proposing positive solutions

His Excellency Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Permanent Higher Organizing Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum and CEO of the Media City, affirmed that the forum has recorded a success that exceeded expectations with the participation of more than 130 countries and a double attendance compared to the previous edition, in addition to discussing rich and diverse issues and presenting proposals, solutions and recommendations. the economic challenges facing the world.

He added, in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) following the conclusion of the forum yesterday, that the current version is better than the previous one, in terms of the diversity of participants, attendance and issues raised, in addition to the signing of about 8 agreements and memorandums of understanding on the sidelines of the forum.

His Excellency pointed out that the Qatar Economic Forum, in its third edition, recorded success by all standards in terms of increasing attendance, doubling the participants, and diversifying the agenda, as well as bringing together a mix of private and government sector officials, and attracting actors and global economic and political decision-makers at one table, which reflects The success of the forum and the placement of its agenda on the map of the largest economic events at the global level, in addition to the comprehensive media coverage witnessed by the work of the forum, adding, “We look forward to developing it in the upcoming editions.”

He pointed out that the State of Qatar has become a destination for tourism events and conferences at the global level, pointing out that it is able to host all conferences, especially after its success in hosting an exceptional edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He explained that the conferences have direct economic returns, such as the recovery of the tourism sector, increased hotel occupancy, reservations, and the hospitality sector in general, and indirect ones, such as promoting the country as a destination for all events and consolidating Qatar’s pivotal role and global standing.

The Chairman of the Permanent Supreme Committee organizing the Qatar Economic Forum pointed out the importance of the State of Qatar organizing this event in cooperation with Bloomberg, which was successful as a global platform for dialogue, discussion and proposing positive solutions to various issues, primarily economic, such as inflation and investment in emerging markets and the transition in the field of energy, trade and sports. And supply chains, supply and other important issues.

He noted that the establishment of the Qatar Economic Forum came to be an economic platform with a diverse agenda that brings together global business leaders, in order to formulate actionable steps in order to achieve economic growth, noting that the forum managed in each version to achieve this goal, and became a destination for dialogue and exchange of views, This was helped by the selection of a group of distinguished speakers.