The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.19%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 19.58 points, or by 0.19%, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 84.51 points.

During the session, 145 million and 631 thousand and 598 shares were traded, with a value of 403 million and 432 thousand and 173,913 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 15,297 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 17 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 28 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 597 billion and 930 million and 749 thousand and 380,970 riyals, compared to 600 billion and 140 million and 468 thousand and 571,350 riyals, in the previous session.