The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.20%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 20.30 points, or by 0.20%, to reach the level of 10,271.46 points.

During the session, 343 million and 549 thousand and 447 shares were traded, with a value of one billion and 70 million and 828 thousand and 358,178 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,914 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 19 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 26 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 611 billion and 442 million and 566 thousand and 241,130 riyals, compared to 610 billion and 846 million and 374 thousand and 35,030 riyals, in the previous session.