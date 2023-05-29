The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.22%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 23.27 points, or by 0.22%, to reach the level of 10,403.05 points.

During today’s session, 255 million and 897 thousand and 90 shares were traded, with a value of 573 million and 797 thousand and 453,668 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 19,953 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 23 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 24 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 618 billion and 890 million and 820 thousand and 149,030 riyals, compared to 619 billion and 979 million and 300 thousand and 157,990 riyals, in the previous session.