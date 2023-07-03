The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.22%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased today, by 22.46 points, or by 0.22%, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 181.08 points.

During the session, 177 million and 165 thousand and 499 shares were traded, with a value of 485 million and 328 thousand and 195,721 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,681 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 19 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 24 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 602 billion and 311 million and 341 thousand and 942,020 riyals, compared to 602 billion and 440 million and 622 thousand and 881,680 riyals, in the previous session.