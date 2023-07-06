The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.26%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 26.99 points, or by 0.26%, to reach the level of 10,245.58 points.

During the session, 176 million and 362 thousand and 345 shares were traded, with a value of 482 million and 969 thousand and 604,642 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,284 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 14 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 32 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 609 billion and 865 million and 484 thousand and 17,410 riyals, compared to 607 billion and 999 million and 134 thousand and 541,910 riyals, in the previous session.