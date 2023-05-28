The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.28%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 29.70 points, or by 0.28%, to reach the level of 10,426.32 points.

During today’s session, 257 million and 370 thousand and 981 shares were traded, with a value of 494 million, 833 thousand and 181,059 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 15,529 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 22 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 24 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 619 billion and 979 million and 300 thousand and 157,990 riyals, compared to 622 billion and 76 million and 209 thousand and 411,750 riyals, in the previous session.