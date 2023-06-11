The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.47%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 48.22 points, or by 0.47%, to reach the level of 10 thousand 208.99 points.

During today’s session, 98,651,457 shares were traded, with a value of 267,863,730,064 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 9,092 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 6 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 37 other companies decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 603 billion and 892 million and 124 thousand and 733,730 riyals, compared to 607 billion and 400 million and 621 thousand and 697,290 riyals, in the previous session.