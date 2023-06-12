The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.57%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 58.36 points, or by 0.57%, to reach the level of 10,150.63 points.

During today’s session, 182 million and 341 thousand and 175 shares were traded, with a value of 482 million and 995 thousand and 401.205 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17919 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 19 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 26 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 601 billion and 119 million and 840 thousand and 320,380 riyals, compared to 603 billion and 892 million and 124 thousand and 733,730 riyals, in the previous session.