The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.62%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 64.32 points, or by 0.62%, to reach the level of 10,000, 338.73 points.

During today’s session, 239,160,250 shares were traded, with a value of 653,859,111,101 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 23,490 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 9 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 35 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 614 billion and 508 million and 457 thousand and 204,900 riyals, compared to 618 billion and 890 million and 820 thousand and 149,030 riyals, in the previous session.