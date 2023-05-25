The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 0.65%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 68.12 points, or by 0.65%, to reach the level of 10,456.02 points.

During today’s session, 326 million and 445 thousand and 653 shares were traded, with a value of 753 million and 537 thousand and 942,736 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,806 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 23 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 25 other companies decreased, while one company maintained its previous closing price.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 622 billion and 76 million and 209 thousand and 411,750 riyals, compared to 624 billion and 767 million and 462 thousand and 463,510 riyals, in the previous session.