The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 1.34%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased today, by 136.92 points, or by 1.34%, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 106.13 points.

During the session, 258 million and 801 thousand and 246 shares were traded, with a value of 591 million and 503 thousand and 194,551 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 20,677 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 6 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 41 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 597 billion and 467 million and 763 thousand and 251,400 riyals, compared to 606 billion and 568 million and 339 thousand and 451,200 riyals, in the previous session.