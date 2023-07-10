The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 1.62%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 166.80 points, or by 1.62%, to reach the level of 10 thousand and 104.09 points.

During the session, 134 million and 35 thousand and 984 shares were traded, with a value of 432 million and 891 thousand and 859,048 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,838 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 8 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 35 other companies decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 600 billion and 140 million and 468 thousand and 571,350 riyals, compared to 609 billion and 559 million and 938 thousand and 32,550 riyals in the previous session.