The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 1.72%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 179.59 points, or by 1.72%, to reach the level of 10 thousand 255.19 points.

During today’s session, 181 million and 409 thousand and 60 shares were traded, with a value of 505 million, 635 thousand and 80,899 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,411 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 8 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 36 other companies decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 607 billion and 605 million and 522 thousand and 304,950 riyals, compared to 617 billion and 266 million and 990 thousand and 834,550 riyals, in the previous session.