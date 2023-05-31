The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 1.78%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased today by 183.92 points, or by 1.78%, to reach the level of 10 thousand 154.81 points.

During today’s session, 510 million and 122 thousand and 138 shares were traded, with a value of two billion and 6 million and 520 thousand and 249,957 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 25,766 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 10 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 36 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 604 billion and 276 million and 67 thousand and 304,470 riyals, compared to 614 billion and 508 million and 457 thousand and 204,200 riyals, in the previous session.