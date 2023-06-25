The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased by 2.6%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange decreased today, by 263.01 points, or by 2.6%, to reach the level of 9 thousand and 843.12 points.

During the session, 148 million and 75 thousand and 189 shares were traded, with a value of 340 million and 307 thousand and 390,274 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 11,653 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 4 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 42 other companies decreased, while one company maintained its previous closing price.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 579 billion and 445 million and 84 thousand and 994,450 riyals, compared to 597 billion and 467 million and 763 thousand and 251,400 riyals, in the previous session.