The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.02%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange ended today’s trading, up by 2.13 points, or by 0.02%, to reach the level of 10,497.04 points.

During today’s session, 229 million and 318 thousand and 920 shares were traded, with a value of 526 million and 533 thousand and 102,560 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,418 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 24 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 21 other companies decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 618 billion and 734 million and 199 thousand and 325,090 riyals, compared to 619 billion and 900 million and 357 thousand and 715,140 riyals, in the previous session.