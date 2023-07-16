The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.08%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 8.17 points, or by 0.08%, to reach the level of 10,225.45 points.

During today’s session, 184,612,831 shares were traded, with a value of 394,338,77,727 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 14,180 deals in all sectors.

The shares of 29 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 16 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 604 billion and 831 million and 875 thousand and 247,970 riyals, compared to 604 billion and 824 million and 510 thousand and 765,020 riyals, in the previous session.