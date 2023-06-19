The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.16%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose today, by 16.21 points, or by 0.16%, to reach the level of 10,282.04 points.

During the session, 171 million and 519 thousand and 286 shares were traded, with a value of 502 million and 480 thousand and 793,885 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,779 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 21 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 19 other companies decreased, while 6 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 611 billion and 172 million and 400 thousand and 759,340 riyals, compared to 610 billion and 376 million and 556 thousand and 940,330 riyals, in the previous session.