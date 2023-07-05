The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.18%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 18.35 points, or by 0.18%, to reach the level of 10,272.57 points.

During the session, 159,871,792 shares were traded, with a value of 419,891,320,116 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 15,195 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 19 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 21 other companies decreased, while 7 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 607 billion and 999 million and 134 thousand and 541,910 riyals, compared to 606 billion and 864 million and 913 thousand and 391,820 riyals, in the previous session.