The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.25%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose by 25.31 points, or by 0.25%, to reach the level of 10,270.89 points.

During the session, 106 million and 394 thousand and 769 shares were traded, with a value of 264 million and 938 thousand and 25,721 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 9133 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 15 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 29 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 609 billion and 559 million and 938 thousand and 32,550 riyals, compared to 609 billion and 865 million and 484 thousand and 17,410 riyals, in the previous session.