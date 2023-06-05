The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.36%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 37.77 points, or by 0.36%, to reach the level of 10,000, 434.78 points.

During today’s session, 206 million and 531 thousand and 714 shares were traded, with a value of 576 million and 387 thousand and 9.954 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 22,282 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 20 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 22 other companies decreased, while 6 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 617 billion and 266 million and 990 thousand and 834,550 riyals, compared to 616 billion and 140 million and 738 thousand and 608,260 riyals, in the previous session.