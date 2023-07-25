The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.37%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange closed today’s trading, up by 38.91 points, or by 0.37%, to reach the level of 10,535.95 points.

During today’s session, 211 million and 879 thousand and 145 shares were traded, with a value of 516 million and 542 thousand and 750,172 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,124 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 33 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 11 other companies decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 620 billion and 722 million and 621 thousand and 725,620 riyals, compared to 618 billion and 734 million and 199 thousand and 325,090 riyals, in the previous session.