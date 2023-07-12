The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.38%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 38.26 points, or by 0.38%, to reach the level of 10,122.77 points.

During the session, 138 million and 381 thousand and 406 shares were traded, with a value of 392 million and 822 thousand and 742.109 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,187 transactions in all sectors.

The shares of 29 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 14 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 599 billion and 218 million and 386 thousand and 341,650 riyals, compared to 597 billion and 930 million and 749 thousand and 380,970 riyals, in the previous session.