The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.40%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 41.09 points, or by 0.40%, to reach the level of 10,000, 296.28 points.

During today’s session, 157 million and 765 thousand and 384 shares were traded, with a value of 432 million and 157 thousand and 940,200 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,578 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 20 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 26 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 608 billion and 989 million and 890 thousand and 373,160 riyals, compared to 607 billion and 605 million and 522 thousand and 304,950 riyals, in the previous session.