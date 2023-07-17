The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.54%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 54.92 points, or by 0.54%, to reach the level of 10,280.37 points.

During today’s session, 128 million and 177 thousand and 232 shares were traded, with a value of 410 million, 685 thousand and 801,506 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 17,896 transactions in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 18 companies rose, while the prices of 23 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 607 billion and 403 million and 228 thousand and 854,860 riyals, compared to 604 billion and 831 million and 875 thousand and 247,970 riyals, in the previous session.