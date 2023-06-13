The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.64%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 64.98 points, or by 0.64%, to reach the level of 10,215.61 points.

During the session, 162,515,355 shares were traded, with a value of 473,358,45,478 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,899 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 34 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 7 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 605 billion and 471 million and 741 thousand and 171 riyals, compared to 601 billion and 119 million and 840 thousand and 320,380 riyals, in the previous session.