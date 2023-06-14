The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.75%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 76.15 points, or by 0.75%, to reach the level of 10,291.76 points.

During the session, 252 million and 955 thousand and 993 shares were traded, with a value of 558 million and 806 thousand and 394,506 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 19,001 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 29 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 13 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 610 billion and 846 million and 374 thousand and 35,030 riyals, compared to 605 billion and 471 million and 741 thousand and 171 riyals in the previous session.