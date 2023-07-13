The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 0.93%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 94.51 points, or by 0.93%, to reach the level of 10,217.28 points.

During the session, 218 million and 257 thousand and 609 shares were traded, with a value of 495 million and 851 thousand and 778,512 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,224 transactions in all sectors.

The shares of 39 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 8 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 604 billion and 824 million and 510 thousand and 765,020 riyals, compared to 599 billion and 218 million and 386 thousand and 341,650 riyals, in the previous session.