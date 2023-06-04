The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 1.84%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 188.11 points, or by 1.84%, to reach the level of 10,000, 397.01 points.

During today’s session, 186,893,446 shares were traded, with a value of 468,987,960,589 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 16,455 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 38 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 7 other companies decreased, while 3 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 616 billion and 140 million and 738 thousand and 608,260 riyals, compared to 605 billion and 960 million and 508 thousand and 586,340 riyals, in the previous session.