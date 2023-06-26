The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 2.35%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose today, by 231.48 points, or by 2.35%, to reach the level of 10,000 and 74.6 points.

During the session, 202 million and 527 thousand and 370 shares were traded, with a value of 535 million and 225 thousand and 470,276 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 19,223 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 39 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 6 other companies decreased, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to 592 billion and 234 million and 356 thousand and 721,080 riyals, compared to 579 billion and 445 million and 84 thousand and 994,450 riyals, in the previous session.