The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange is down by 0.48% in the beginning of today’s trading

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange declined by 0.48% at the beginning of today’s trading, to lose 49.88 points, and to go down to the level of 10384 points compared to yesterday’s closing, under the pressure of six sectors.

The stock exchange figures attributed the recorded decline to the negative performance of the insurance sector by 0.95%, the industrial sector by 0.73%, the telecommunications sector by 0.72%, the real estate sector by 0.61%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.43%, and the goods and services sector. consumption by 0.09%, in contrast, the performance was positive for the transport sector by 0.52%.

At 10:00 am, the Qatari Stock Exchange recorded transactions worth 86.839 million riyals, distributed over 10.384 million shares, with the implementation of 2887 transactions.