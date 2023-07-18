The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose by 0.25%

Today, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased by 25.67 points, or by 0.25%, to reach the level of 10,306.04 points.

During today’s session, 90 million and 890 thousand and 84 shares were traded, with a value of 288 million and 745 thousand 396,406 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 13,884 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 20 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 23 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 608 billion and 791 million and 675 thousand and 595,610 riyals, compared to 607 billion and 403 million and 228 thousand and 854,860 riyals, in the previous session.