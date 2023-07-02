The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose by 1.28%

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose today, by 128.94 points, or by 1.28 percent, to reach the level of 10,203.54 points.

During the session, 207 million and 292 thousand and 933 shares were traded, with a value of 365 million, 730 thousand and 654,356 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 12,202 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 37 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 5 other companies decreased, while 6 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to 602 billion and 440 million and 622 thousand and 881,680 riyals, compared to 592 billion and 234 million and 356 thousand and 721,080 riyals, in the previous session.